By CBS 13 • July 9, 2018 10:07 am

Two people were injured Monday in a head-on crash in Windham.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on River Road, between Page Road and Windham Center Road.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, police said.

They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

