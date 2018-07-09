Metal object crashes through windshield of moving vehicle

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Clifford, Lincoln County News • July 9, 2018 10:35 am

A cylindrical metal object flew off a truck and through the windshield of a minivan going south on Route 27 in Edgecomb but did not cause any injuries on July 5.

Four international student workers, all of whom work at Cap’n Fish’s Waterfront Inn and live in Boothbay, were in the van.

Davian McInnis, 26, was driving the company vehicle toward Boothbay, just south of Eddy Road, when the metal object flew up from underneath a northbound black truck, according to McInnis and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Brian Collamore.

McInnis said he swerved enough for the object to hit the bottom of the driver’s side windshield, before landing directly on the floor. The driver of the truck did not stop.

The workers were driving back from Augusta at the time of the accident, minutes before noon.

The three other passengers were Dan-ionut Bob, 23, Besnik Sulmataj, 20, and Barjam Xhafaj, 21.

The Edgecomb Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Diane Fish, a manager at Cap’n Fish’s Waterfront Inn, arrived shortly thereafter to see the damage and check on her employees.

Hawke Motors responded to tow the vehicle.

