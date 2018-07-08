Old Town, Bronco-Hermon notch second Junior League all-star wins

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 8, 2018 10:57 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Old Town and Bronco-Hermon each improved their records to 2-0 with victories in the District 3 Junior League all-star baseball tourney at Mansfield Stadium on Sunday.

Old Town defeated Bangor 14-10, Bronco-Hermon topped Brewer-Orrington 12-5 and Glenburn eliminated Sebasticook Valley 18-14.

On Saturday, Old Town, Bronco-Hermon and Brewer-Orrington each picked up a victory.

Old Town topped Holbrook 11-8, Bronco-Hermon beat Glenburn 18-1 and Brewer-Orrington edged Sebasticook Valley 3-2.

In Sunday’s first game, Old Town erupted for nine runs, eight of which were unearned in the bottom of the fourth, to erase a 7-4 deficit.

Old Town was aided by three errors in the inning and three walks. Peyton Vose’s bases-clearing double capped off the inning.

Vose finished with two doubles and five RBIs while Seth Haverlock added three singles and an RBI.

Brady Hand doubled twice for Bangor and Matt Holmes contributed a double, single and two RBIs.

In Sunday’s second game, Garrett Davis earned the pitching win in relief for Bronco-Hermon while not allowing a run and two hits over the game’s final 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

T.J. Henaghen sparked Bronco-Hermon with three singles and four RBIs while Garrett Davis added an RBI double and two singles. Kameron Hale contributed two singles.

Logan Levenseller smacked a two-run double and a single for Brewer-Orrington and Michael Desjardins singled twice.

In Sunday’s final game, Glenburn scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 13-4 lead and then held off Sebasticook Valley. Glenburn sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.

Peter Schuck led Glenburn with four singles and three RBIs while Westyn Arrants added two singles and two RBIs. Simon Allen, Connor Simcox and Chris Ouellette each added two singles and an RBI.

Mason Hopkins notched five singles and an RBI for Sebasticook, scoring five runs. Mike Scharff added three singles and three RBIs.

In Saturday’s first game, Old Town rallied for four runs in the seventh to earn the win. The first three batters in the Old Town seventh each reached base and eventually scored.

Peyton Vose drew a leadoff walk, Noah Thibodeau singled and Connor McCannell’s RBI single drove in Vose.

Old Town trailed 6-0 after two innings after Holbrook scored six runs in the second on three hits, aided by five walks.

Thibodeau finished with an RBI double and single to lead Old Town and James Dummond added a double.

Maddox Torrey, Preston Martin and Jordan Kimball each notched a single for Holbrook, with Torrey and Martin each driving in a run.

In the second game, Bronco-Hermon’s T.J. Henaghen pitched four innings of three-hit baseball to record the win. He allowed just one run and one walk while striking out two.

Henaghen aided his own cause with three singles and three RBIs. Logan Scripture chipped in with two singles and three RBIs while Kameron Hale and Aaron Donovan each contributed two singles and an RBI.

In the third game, Michael Desjardins’ two-run double in the top of the fourth inning helped stake Brewer-Orrington to a 3-0 lead and it held on for the victory.

Logan Levanseller chipped in with two singles for Brewer-Orrington.

Owen Upton paced Sebasticook Valley with a double and two singles and Hunter Upton added two singles.

(Sunday’s First Game)

Bangor 011 511 1 10 7 5

Old Town 211 901 x — 14 11 3

Holmes, Fahey (4), Baude (6) and Fahey, Neale (4); Rand, Haverlock (4) and Sapiel

(Sunday’s Second Game)

Brewer-Orrington 003 200 0 — 5 5 3

Bronco-Hermon 033 303 x — 12 12 1

LeGassie, Chaffee (3) and Long; Beloff, Davis (4) and Hale

(Sunday’s Third Game)

Glenburn 133 614 0 — 18 14 9

Sebasticook Valley 103 630 1 — 14 11 7

Arrants, Wheaton (3), Speed (4) and Pete; Bottenfield, Kennedy (2), Von Oesen (4), Godsoe (6) and O. Upton

(Saturday’s First Game)

Old Town 001 240 4 — 11 5 3

Holbrook 060 020 0 — 8 3 1

Ryder, Vose (2), Rand (6), Haverlock (6) and Sapiel; Torrey, Butler (5), McGovern (6) and Valley

(Saturday’s Second Game)

Bronco-Hermon 242 (10) — 18 12 1

Glenburn 000 1 — 1 3 8

Henaghen and Davis, Donovan (4); Schuck, Bryant (4) and Arrants

(Saturday’s Third Game)

Orrington-Brewer 010 200 0 — 3 6 2

Sebasticook Valley 000 100 1 — 2 8 2

Levenseller, Long (6), Chaffee (7) and LeGassie; Hopkins, H. Upton (6) and O. Upton