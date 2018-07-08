Lanpher dominant in PASS 150-lap race at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Reid Lanpher of Manchester nailed down his first Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model victory of the season Saturday night, dominating the non-stop, 150-lap event at Beech Ridge Speedway.

Lanpher, who had posted three runner-up finishes in six PASS North starts earlier this year, stalked an intense battle between Trevor Sanborn and Garrett Hall through the opening stages of the race before driving around the competition to win by almost five seconds.

Closest to Lanpher under the checkered flag was Curtis Gerry of Waterboro, like winner Lanpher a recent track champion at Beech Ridge. Gerry’s second-place finish snapped a four-race win streak he had amassed in part-time PASS North competition, a streak that got underway at last year’s rich Oxford 250.

Sanborn, of East Parsonsfield, raced with the leaders throughout the ultra-quick event and earned a third-place finish. Sanborn also turned in the fastest lap in the race while battling with Hall for the early race lead. Mike Rowe, the 67-year-old Maine and New England Racing Hall of Famer from Turner, made all of the kids earn their finishes while crossing the finish line in fourth position.

Two-time PASS North champion DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, claimed a fifth-place finish after starting the 150-lap race from 13th position. Shaw, who entered the action on top of the PASS North Super Late Model championship points standings, padded his advantage slightly with that run.

PASS results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown) Super Late Model (150 laps): 1. 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 2. 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro; 3. 29 Trevor Sanborn, East Parsonsfield; 4. 24 Mike Rowe, Turner; 5. 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 6. 88 Brandon Barker, Windham; 7. 09 Justin Drake, Burnham; 8. 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 9. 53 Billy Rodgers, Old Orchard Beach; 10. 39 Cassius Clark, Farmington; 11. 4 Brad Babb, Windham; 12 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 13 51 John Peters, Westbrook; 14. 7 Travis Benjamin, Morrill; 15. 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; 16. 14 Scott McDaniel, Livermore; 17. 97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr., Hudson, NH; 18. 44 Rusty Poland, Windham; 19. 73 Joey Doiron, Berwick; 20. 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon; 21. 16 Adam Gray, Belchertown, Mass.; 22. 40 Dan McKeage, Gorham; 23. 4 Ben Rowe, Turner; 24. 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 25. 9 Kyle Welch, Lempster, NH.

PASS Mods (40 laps): 1. 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester; 2. 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales; 3. 10 Austin Teras, Gray; 4. 60x Adam Gray, Belchertown, Mass.; 5. 85 Jariet Harrison, Freeport; 6. 16 Patrick Sullivan, Poland; 7. 2 Matty Sanborn, Windham; 8. 9 Jeff Moon, New Gloucester; 9. 27 Josh Hedges, New Bedford, Mass.; 10. 14 Mark Napolitano, North Yarmouth; DQ 60 Gary Shackford, Center Conway, NH.

Oxford Plains Speedway

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown; top 5 per class) Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 9 Alan Tardiff, Goodwins Mills; 2. 47 Gabe Brown, Center Conway, NH; 3. 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 4. 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 5. 03 Scott Moore, Anson

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (Honey Badger Series race, 50 laps): 1. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 3. 21 Zach Bowie, Greene; 4. 2 Gary Babineau, Hollis Center; 5. 11 Tyler King, Gray

Bandits (20 laps): 1. 1 Brandon Varney, Mechanic Falls; 2. 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 3. 54 Chad Wills, Buckfield; 4. 5 Jake Hall, Oxford; 5. 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford.

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 2. 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 3. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 4. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5. 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland

Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association 1 (20 laps): 1. 92 Jud Derbyshire, Mount Vernon; 2. 1 Neil Martin, Freeport; 3. 2 Kevin Waterhouse, West Paris; 4. 18 Nick Overlock, Warren; 5. 420 Keith Smalley, Warren

Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association 2 (20 laps): 1. 22 Sid Smith, Mount Vernon; 2. 79 Scott Tucker, Winthrop; 3. 71 Arthur Hannaford, Hollis; 4. 4 Dave Alexander, Standish; 5. 64 Bob Guyon, Monmouth

Rookie (10 laps): 1. 3 Thomas Brackett, Auburn; 2. 91 Brady Heath, Waterford.

Speedway 95

Dysart’s Late Models (40 laps): 1. John Kalel II, Orrington; 2. Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 3. Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 4. Deane Smart, Bradley; 5. Asa Jones, Sullivan

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (30 laps): 1. Jordan Pearson, Corinth; 2. Dean Clements, Brooks; 3. Anthony Moore, Hermon; 4. Tony Poulin, Oakland; 5. Mike Overlock, Franklin

Casella Waste Systems Sport Fours, Judy’s Restaurant Series No. 2 (35 laps): 1. James Goodman, Hampden; 2. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. Kyle Robinson, Clinton;4. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 5. Andrew Crosby, Hermon

Caged Runners (20 laps): 1. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 2. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 3. Jason Hyde, Glenburn; 4. Cooper Bowley, Canaan; 5. David Carlow, Orono