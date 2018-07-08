Condominium complex in Old Orchard Beach severely damaged by fire

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

July 8, 2018

A condominium complex was heavily damaged by a fire that destroyed the building’s roof in Old Orchard Beach.

The fire at the eight-unit complex on Cascade Road happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The second alarm fire caused enough damage for firefighters to say the first and second floors of the complex were destroyed.

Roads in the area of 9 Cascade Road were closed off for hours. The roads have since reopened.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire.

Fire crews left the seen Sunday morning and turned the building back over to the condominium association.

