One person injured when boat catches fire, sinks offshore

July 8, 2018

A boat caught fire Saturday night off the coast of Chebeague Island, eventually sinking.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received the call around 8:20 p.m. July 7. Portland and Falmouth fire departments also responded.

One person was on board at the time, according to Coast Guard Officials. The person was taken to Maine Medical Center for care.

According to officials, boaters nearby assisted in the rescue.

