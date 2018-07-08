Portland
July 08, 2018
Portland

Maine town closes lakeside beach after illnesses reported

The town of Bridgton says the water won't be tested until Monday, but signs are up at Woods Pond Beach after 18 people are reported sick.
The Associated Press
A southwestern Maine town has closed a lakeside beach because several people reported getting sick after swimming there during a recent hot spell.

The town of Bridgton closed the Woods Pond beach on Friday after it said it received a call from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the abdominal illnesses.

The town plans to have the water tested when the testing facility opens on Monday.

It advised residents to swim at the town’s other beaches.

