3 charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 8, 2018 12:30 pm

Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Lewiston on Saturday in which someone may have been injured, police said Sunday.

Jerome Leonard Quentaris, 33, of Lewiston was charged late Saturday with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of scheduled drugs.

James Lewis Crump, 41, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was charged late Saturday with robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and aggravated reckless conduct.

Sharod William Nunes, 39, of Lewiston was arrested on a previously issued warrant of arrest for Class A aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug.

Police Lt. David St. Pierre said Sunday that with the investigation ongoing and police reports still being written, he could not say what connected the three men to the shooting.

Police were called to 135½ Bartlett St. at about 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. They found “evidence suggesting bullets were, in fact, fired off” at that location.

“We have yet to locate or identify any victim(s) or determine if anyone may have been injured by gunfire during this incident, although it appears from the scene injuries likely were sustained,” St. Pierre said in a statement released Saturday. “The degree of injury or whether anyone was struck by gunfire is currently undetermined.”

More charges are likely, St. Pierre said.

Crump is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $45,000 cash bail and Nunes on a $5,000 bail. A jail official said the jail had no record of

Quentaris being held at the jail, but St. Pierre said that he was.

The three men are due at Lewiston District Court on Monday if they fail to make bail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 207-784-6421 or 207-513-3001 ext. 3324.

