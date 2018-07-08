Fort Kent man, 28, dies in crash

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

July 8, 2018

A man from Fort Kent died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Cross Lake Township, according to Maine State Police.

Mark Paradis, 28, died when his truck drifted off Route 161 in Cross Lake Township and into the woods, striking several trees that toppled power lines, causing a local power outage, police said.

Paradis died at the scene, according to Cpl. Corey Hafford of the Maine State Police. He was the only person involved in the crash.

Police suspect Paradis had fallen asleep. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

