7 ways to enjoy summer in Maine

Morgan Mitchell | BDN

By Natalie Williams • July 8, 2018 7:00 am

If this recent heat wave is any indication, summer is here to stay — at least for a bit. Luckily there’s plenty to do across the state from food and drink to sports and shopping. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the sun. We have to get it while it’s still here.

1. Visit a food truck, or two, or three

Nothing says summer like enjoying good eats in the fresh air. Jamaican, Brazilian and Mexican fare, along with refreshing treats such as ice cream, are just some of the many options you can find being served out of Bangor truck windows in the summer months.

Meanwhile, in southern Maine, options range from the Bite Into Maine lobster roll truck at Fort Williams Park to Falafel Mafia, Thainy Boda, the Truffle Truck and more throughout the streets of Portland. Congdon’s After Dark food truck park in Wells expanded this year, with options ranging from Mexican and barbecue to gourmet French fries and crepes.

2. Get out on the water

Maine has more stunning rivers, lakes and coastline than we can count, so take advantage of the opportunity to cool off in the heat. For something a little different, head up to Old Town Canoe Co. to try out the Next canoe, which combines elements of both kayaks and canoes.

3. Take in a Sea Dogs game

If you haven’t already made it to a Sea Dogs game, don’t worry, you still have until September to do so. Catch the Red Sox’s AA minor league baseball team — and potential future Red Sox stars — at Hadlock Field as they face off against teams such as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (featuring Tim Tebow), New Hampshire Fisher Cats and more. Pro tips: Eating a Sea Dog Biscuit is a much, as is watching Slugger’s enviable dance moves.

4. Find antique treasures

Summer is the season of yard sales and antique stores. Countless one-of-a-kind items await discovery at these shops: vintage washing machines, wooden lobster buoys, old-school signs, typewriters, collectibles and more. Take the opportunity to repurpose items in new ways, and grab some unique finds for your home.

5. Brave the tourists at the Freeport outlet malls

It’s no secret that Freeport is packed in the summer. But it’s worth it for the unbeatable prices you can get at some of the best stores. Brave those out-of-town visitors and go on a little shopping spree. If nothing else, pop by the L.L. Bean outlet store for deals on outdoor gear and Instagram yourself next to the giant Bean Boot. What’s more Maine than that?

6. Eat lobster rolls

Who makes the best lobster roll in Maine? Everyone you ask will tell you a different answer, so we may never know. But what we do know is that The Clam Shack in Kennebunk makes a quintessential lobster roll, with the beat of a whole lobster paired with mayo or melted butter (or both) on a fresh bun. It’s a summer seafood staple.

7. Grab an iced coffee

You’ve been waiting all winter for the temps to creep high enough to feed your caffeine-addiction with a cold, buzzy beverage. So treat yourself to a uniquely Maine version. Whether you pop by West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse in downtown Bangor, or opt for a nitrogen-infused option at Bard Coffee or Omi’s Coffee Shop in Portland, this is how you can cool off and get a little coffee buzz while the temperatures stay high.

