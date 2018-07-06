Maine to get some relief from heat with Friday thunderstorms

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 6, 2018 9:05 am

Thunderstorms will roll through Maine on Friday, dousing the state with heavy rains and pushing out a heat wave that has kept most of the state close to 100 degrees all week.

In Greater Bangor, wind-churned torrential rains were expected to blow through the region in the morning, with the downfall losing force and changing to scattered showers sometime after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Rain that began falling before the morning commute was predicted to keep moving southeast, with winds gusting up to 45 mph in the Millinocket region, the weather service wrote in a special weather statement. By 8 a.m., the storm clouds were expected to cluster around Bangor, where winds could reach up to 35 and 40 mph.

The heavy rains could cause flooding in urban areas and ponding in streets with poor drainage, the weather service said.

Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms this morning. This will cause brief periods of very heavy rainfall which could lead to minor flooding in poor drainage areas, especially in urban areas. In addition, ponding of water on roads will lead to hydro-planning. Take it slow! #mewx pic.twitter.com/f7bSZRE9nl — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 6, 2018

By the evening, skies are expected to clear, and daytime temperatures forecast to a high of 82 degrees in Bangor will drop to a low of 49, the weather service said.

Those temperatures, followed by warm, sunny weekend weather, will offer up a long-awaited reprieve for Mainers who suffered the July 4 holiday week’s oppressive heat. The sweltering conditions pushed the state into the mid- and upper 90s for days, prompting a string of heat advisories and sending flocks of people to buy fans and air conditions at local stores. Some Maine cities broke Independence Day heat records.

In a break from the hot, sticky weather, Bangor is predicted to be in the mid-70s and sunny with a light breeze on Saturday. The high on Sunday will reached 85 degrees, according to the weather service.

