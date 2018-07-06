Sanford man, 64, drowns in Springvale park

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 6, 2018 9:16 am

Updated: July 6, 2018 9:24 am

Police said a Sanford man drowned while swimming in a Springvale park on Thursday.

Bystanders pulled Michael Lancaster, 64, from the river at the Springvale Recreation area when the Sanford man cried out for help in distress, according to Deputy Chief Tim Stout of the Sanford Police Department.

He was not swimming in an area supervised by lifeguards, CBS-affiliate WGME reported, and one man who tried to save him told the station that Lancaster was “just floating” by the time rescuers reached him.

The on-duty lifeguard immediately performed CPR when Lancaster was taken to shore, before paramedics with the Sanford Fire Department arrived, and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him, Strout said. Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

