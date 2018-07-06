Fallen tree to blame for power outage in Freeport, Pownal

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 6, 2018 9:33 am

Nearly 4,500 Central Maine Power customers in Freeport and Pownal were without power Friday morning after a transmission line in a wooded right of way near the Freeport-Yarmouth town line came down.

At about 8:30 a.m., CMP reported all but 600 of Freeport’s 4,830 customers were in the dark, along with 88 of Pownal’s 766 customers.

The line feeds the Freeport substation, so all four circuits from the station were out, according CMP spokesman Gail Right.

“It appears that a large pine had come down on the wooden transmission pole (mostly likely during a previous storm, perhaps in October), taking it partially down but not all the way,” Rice wrote in an email to the Bangor Daily News. “The line finally failed just after midnight.”

Service returned around 9 a.m., according to Rice.

