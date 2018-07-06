This Maine cop saw kids having a water balloon fight, so he joined the battle

By Caitlin Rogers • July 6, 2018 12:25 pm

Who doesn’t love a good water balloon fight?

Especially during a heat wave, there are few better ways to have some fun and escape the high temperatures. Local kids in Woodland were preparing to do just that when they got a surprise guest: Officer Nathan Price of the Baileyville Police Department, who decided to join the battle.

The result was caught on video, which the department shared on its Facebook page.

Price, who is a rookie on the squad, was applauded by his department for his engagement with the community.

It was not immediately clear who was the official winner of the water balloon fight, but one thing’s certain: everyone cooled off.

Video courtesy of the Baileyville Police Department

