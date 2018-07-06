Bangor
July 06, 2018
Bangor Latest News | Poll Questions | Unity Raceway | Maine Coast Rower | On-site Drug Tests
Bangor

Suspect taken into custody in Bangor robbery

Courtesy of Bangor Police Department
Courtesy of Bangor Police Department
George Gatcomb, 69, of Bangor
By Caitlin Rogers

Bangor police have arrested one person for a reported attempted robbery at Shaw’s at 353 Main St. Friday morning.

George Gatcomb, 69, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly gave a Shaw’s employee a note demanding money. He also claimed to have a firearm, though none was found during or after his arrest, according to police.

Police arrested Gatcomb just outside the grocery store. He has been charged with robbery, a Class B felony which could carry up to 10 years in prison.

Gatcomb, whom police said is currently on federal probation, is being held at Penobscot County Jail. His bail has been set at $5,060.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like