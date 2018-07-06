Suspect taken into custody in Bangor robbery

Courtesy of Bangor Police Department Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

By Caitlin Rogers • July 6, 2018 1:58 pm

Bangor police have arrested one person for a reported attempted robbery at Shaw’s at 353 Main St. Friday morning.

George Gatcomb, 69, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly gave a Shaw’s employee a note demanding money. He also claimed to have a firearm, though none was found during or after his arrest, according to police.

Police arrested Gatcomb just outside the grocery store. He has been charged with robbery, a Class B felony which could carry up to 10 years in prison.

Gatcomb, whom police said is currently on federal probation, is being held at Penobscot County Jail. His bail has been set at $5,060.

