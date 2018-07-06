Easton couple accused of stealing tractor-trailer

Aroostook County Jail | BDN Aroostook County Jail | BDN

By Melissa Lizotte, The County • July 6, 2018 10:32 am

Police arrested an Easton man in Mapleton late Thursday afternoon in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer truck in Easton on Tuesday, but his girlfriend who also is a suspect remains on the loose, according to Aroostook County Chief Deputy Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Police also suspect both Jessie White, 39, and his girlfriend Darcy Webber, 33, of Easton in the theft of other vehicles in Aroostook and Washington counties over the last few days.