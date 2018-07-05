Bronco LL rolls by Bangor East for Little League all-star win

Little League
July 06, 2018
Bronco LL is seeking a berth in the upcoming Little League state tourney.

BANGOR, Maine — Collin Peckham’s work on the mound and at the plate helped propel Bronco LL of Hampden to a 14-1 Little League District 3 all-star victory over Bangor East in baseball action at Taylor Field on Thursday.

Peckham allowed just two hits in four innings in a game shortened by the 10-run mercy rule. Peckham sparked the offense with a home run, two singles and four RBIs. Kayson Wildman chipped in with two hits.

Jason Libby doubled for Bangor East.

Bronco LL improved to 3-1 in the double-elimination tourney while Bangor East ended at 2-2.

The District 3 champ advances to the state tournament.

Bronco 126 5 — 14 10 1

Bangor 000 0 — 1 2 2

Peckham and Wildman; Clark, R.Libby (4) and Socolow

 

