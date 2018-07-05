Florida post player commits to join Husson men’s basketball program

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 5, 2018 12:35 pm

BANGOR, Maine — The Husson University men’s basketball program continues to mine its recruiting base in Florida as it expands the roster for the 2018-2019 season.

Trey Sibert, a 6-foot-5 post player from Tampa Prep, has committed to join the Eagles program starting later this summer. Sibert joins forward Ian McIntyre of Hampden as a part of the 2018 recruiting class.

As a senior under coach Joe Fenlon, Sibert averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots while serving as captain and helping the Terrapins post a 18-12 record. The four-year varsity player, a three-year starter, finished his career with 932 points, 654 rebounds and 142 blocks for a team that averaged 19 victories per season and won two district championships.

Sibert was twice selected for All-County recognition and chosen to compete in the Senior City All-Star game, where he was a finalist in the dunk contest. He ranks third on the all-time rebounding list at Tampa Prep behind Casey Sanders, a McDonald’s All-American who played at Duke, and Juwan Durham, a sophomore playing at Notre Dame.

Sibert played Amateur Athletic Union basketball for coach John Arroyo and Skills Center Elite basketball.

“Trey is a very good piece for us to add. His ability to rebound and defend the rim will fit nicely with the nucleolus we have coming back,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said. “Trey has played a high level of high school basketball, and we look forward to seeing the impact he has on our program over his career.”

The Eagles posted a 19-7 record last season and earned a share of the North Atlantic Conference regular-season title. Husson, which had advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament the previous two seasons, had its five-year streak of 20-win seasons snapped.

