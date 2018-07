Local sports: Golf results; Legion baseball schedule; harness racing results and starters

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 5, 2018 9:53 pm

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Bill Klaver

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Bill Klaver of Bar Harbor shot a hole-in-one on Wednesday playing his home course, Kebo Valley Golf Club. Klaver recorded his ace on the 182-yard sixth hole using a 6-iron. Tim Ray, Al Brum and John Thaller witnessed the shot.

LOCAL

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble — 1st (tie) Dick Reed, Phil Carroll, Dick Keene, Ralph Alley (-5); David Gubler, Jim Mabry, Richard Baker, Joe Grover (-5); (tie) Tom Winston, Don McCubbin, Russ Black, Bill Ferris (-4); Ken Goldstein, Warren Young, Bob Tweedie, Ed Stacoffe (-4); Jim Awalt, Bruce MacGregor, Dana Corey, Bruce Bradbury Sr. (-4); Ed Lachance, Ralph Holyoke, Jim MacDonald, Dennis Kiah (-4); Rich Skorski, Mac Cassell, Al Small, Robin Young (-4); Barry Harris, Bruce Bradbury Jr., Jim Bonzey, Alan Cust (-4); Merle Townsend, Ben Sawyer, Alan Gray, Buck Mc Kenney (-3); Dave Robertson, Bob Francis, Dale Anthony, Ron Allen (-2); Dick Gassett, Mel Bowden, Lloyd Deans,Kerry Woodbury (-1); Pins: No. 2 David Gubler 6-1, No. 6 Merle Townsend 3-1

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Jim Bohm, Val Palmer +10, 2. Paul Forsing, John Olesniewicz +8, 3. Rick Boody, Allen Hussey +6, 4. (tie) John Galangt, Roy Engstrom +5, Joel McCluskey, Ted Jellison +5, 6. (tie) Kenny Taylor, Brian Treadwell +3, Tom Hughes, Al Sale +3; Pins: No. 3 Terry McDonald 2-0, No. 16 Doug Chambers 3-8, Skins: No. 1 Ted Jellison, No. 2 Joe Johnston, No. 14 Terry McDonald

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Leah Robinson Memorial, Best Ball, Gross: Wendy Pires, Joanna Schleif 62; Faith Vautour, Wendy Dewing 63; Pins: No. 5 Jan Staples 17-3, No. 10 Wendy Pires 25-1 1/4, No. 18 Madolin Fogarty 20-6

At Rocky Knoll GC

Thursday Open Stableford League — Steve Newcomb +9; Tom Bryant Even; Tina Clark -1; Tom Ivers -5; Rollie Spellman -6; pins: No. 5 Rollie Spellman 15-1; No. 7 Steve Newcomb 6-10; No. 12 Rollie Spellman 35-0

At Dexter Muni GC

Senior Scramble — Sandy Mountain, Don Swan, Paul Violette, Urban Clukey 30; Gary Sawyer, Joe Knapp, Don Swain, Ross Morancie 31

Two-Man Scramble — Gross: Jim Hartford and Rick Smith 33; Net: Dale Wright and Herb Tenney, Dave Chase and Rick Rollman, Todd Brown and Andy Bandola 30; pins: No 4: Andy Bandola 22-8, No 8: Andy Bandola 22-8

At Kebo Valley GC

Men’s Twilight — Sweeps: 1. Richard Collier +4, 2. Chris White +2, 3. Gary Adler, Basil Eleftheriou, Edd Hamor, Joe Pagan, Kyle Richardson +1; pins: 6. Peter Richardson 30-4, 9.

Nate Rand 17-4

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

Zone 1

Friday, July 6

Post 51/16 vs. Bangor Coffee News, at Mansfield, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Acadians at Hampden (2), 11 a.m.

Bangor Coffee News at Motor City (2), 1 p.m.

Zone 2

(Weekday games start at 5:30 p.m.; weekend doubleheaders start at 9:30 a.m.)

Saturday, July 7

Franklin County at Augusta (2)

Capitals at Locke Mills (2)

Rogers at Pastime (2)

Tuesday, July 10

Gardiner at Bessey Motors

Rogers at Pastime

Franklin County at Augusta

Junior Legion

Northern Division

Friday, July 6

Acadians at Skowhegan, Colby College, 7 p.m.

Penquis at Bangor, Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

Motor City at Belfast, 5:30 p.m.

Machias at RiverJacks, Hampden Acad., 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Belfast at Motor City, Mansfield Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Bangor at Capitals, Thomas College, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Fairfield at Acadians (2), Ellsworth, 11 a.m.

Longhaulers at Belfast (2), Belfast, 11 a.m.

Messalonskee at Penquis (2), Foxcroft Acad., 11 a.m.

Skowhegan at Machias (2), Washington Acad., 11 a.m.

Monday, July 9

Skowhegan at Motor City, Mansfield, 5 p.m.

Skowhegan at Penquis, Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10

Belfast at Penquis, Mansfield, 5 p.m.

River Jacks at Bangor, Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

Skowhegan at Machias (2), Washington Acad., 11 a.m.

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,800

Fifty Spender, Da Deslandes, 4.20 3.40 2.80

Emma’s Fairytale, Ro Cloutier Jr, 7.80 5.00

Tweedledtweedledum, Mc Sowers, 4.00

T–2:00.3. Ex. 5-1 $16.00; Tr. 5-1-6 $96.20

SECOND, Pace, $2,800

What A Hooligan, Mi Stevenson, 2.60 2.40 2.10

Avogadro Hanover, Da Ingraham, 5.60 2.80

Southwind Rex, He Campbell, 2.40

T–1:58.4. Ex. 3-6 $8.80; Tr. 3-6-7 $14.00; DD 5-3 $15.80

THIRD, Trot, $3,700

Neverdie, Mi Cushing, 12.80 2.60 2.40

Pembroke Castaway, He Campbell, 2.20 2.10

Candy Lane, Ma Athearn, 2.20

T–1:57.4. Ex. 3-2 $28.60; Tr. 3-2-5 $35.60

FOURTH, Pace, $11,056

Shes A Maverick, Jo Nason, 15.00 2.40 2.40

Pembroke Passionly, He Campbell, 2.20 2.10

Cab Bearnaise, Mi Cushing, 6.00

T–1:59.0. Ex. 4-1 $14.40; Tr. 4-1-7 $56.60

FIFTH, Pace, $3,900

Sunny’s Bro, Jo Nason, 5.00 3.40 2.40

Js Mcflash, Mc Sowers, 4.40 2.60

Bold Willie, Ga Mosher, 2.40

T–1:56.4. Ex. 5-2 $11.80; Tr. 5-2-1 $21.20

SIXTH, Pace, $11,055

Saratoga Liz, Mi Cushing, 15.40 6.80 4.60

Justcallmedee, Ma Athearn, 2.20 2.20

Gonna Hear Me Rohr, Wi Campbell, 3.20

T–2:00.4. Ex. 4-3 $31.00; Tr. 4-3-6 $114.20

SEVENTH, Trot, $4,200

Dagget, Ma Athearn, 5.00

Mergatroid, Da Ingraham

Sim Brown, Ga Mosher

T–2:00.2. Ex. ; Tr. ; Pick 3 Races 5-4-4 $246.80

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,400

Paris Beau, Sh Thayer, 8.40 4.20 4.00

My Last Chance, Mc Sowers, 5.60 3.80

Hay You Hellion, He Campbell, 7.60

T–1:56.3. Ex. 1-3 $38.20; Tr. 1-3-2 $190.60; Late DD 4-1 $36.00

Total Handle: $25,187

Friday’s Starters, 7 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,900

No Humble Jumble, Ga Mosher Royal Flush, Da Deslandes Kinnderuntouchable, He Campbell Southsidelightning, Da Ingraham Veiques, Ro Cushing Downeast Foxy Lady, Sh Thayer

SECOND, Pace, $3,000

The Doodah Man, Da Ingraham Nucular Enemy, Br Kelley II Jk Allnitelong, Ga Mosher Sachertorte, Sh Thayer American Fighter, Jo Beckwith Cyclone Pass, Ni Graffam Spincredible, He Campbell Ebandtheboys, Da Deslandes

THIRD, Pace, $2,700

Vicky Killean, Sh Thayer Drunk And Dramatic, Ke Case Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher Wasabi Girl, Ri Bartlett Jr Sweetchildofmine, Da Deslandes Rockin Lisa, He Campbell Maddie D, Da Ingraham

FOURTH, Pace, $3,500

Pembroke Newt, Sh Thayer Heart Breaking, Da Deslandes Regal Delight, An Harrington Life’s Lessons, Ga Mosher Love Without End, He Campbell Malek Hanover, Mc Sowers Golden Tree, Da Ingraham Ideal Bid, Ro Cushing

FIFTH, Trot, $3,200

Skad’s Winner, Mc Sowers Royal Hawaii, Da Deslandes Cash Empire, Da Ingraham Dony Andreas, An Harrington Sin To Win, Sh Thayer

SIXTH, Pace, $3,100

Pembroke Maverick, He Campbell Terem Up Louie, Mc Sowers Feisty Baran, Da Deslandes Ragnar J, Da Ingraham Jay Bees Grin N, Ga Mosher Lifeontherange, Sh Thayer Thunder’s Toy, Ho Davis Jr

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,700

Big Red, Mc Sowers American Flight, Da Ingraham Its A Go, Ga Mosher Poocham Rocket, Sh Thayer Real Yankee, He Campbell Tumblin’ Dice, An Harrington Roderick, Jo Beckwith

EIGHTH, Pace, $10,836

Pembroke Pharoah, He Campbell Thankyouallmyfans, Ho Davis Jr The Deucemeister, Da Deslandes Woody’s Cash Crop, Ni Graffam Stormyweatherahead, Ma Athearn Flip The Dice, Ga Mosher Mylastdime, Da Ingraham

NINTH, Pace, $3,200

Nowhining Bluechip, Ga Mosher Beach Director, Da Deslandes Stonebridge Satire, An Harrington Toe Tag, Ro Cushing Daydreamer Jo, Ke Chase Spy In The Camp, Da Ingraham Gold Star Roger, Mc Sowers Hot Cakes, Sh Thayer

TENTH, Pace, $4,200

Real Special, Ni Graffam Daniel Semalu, He Campbell Singing Saint, Ho Davis Jr Jimmy C R, Da Ingraham Bullseye, Ga Mosher Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer Sir Jake’s Z Tam, Da Deslandes Falcon’s Luke, Mc Sowers

ELEVENTH, Pace, $3,500