US border officials question Canadian fishermen in disputed waters

Courtesy of Maine Marine Patrol Courtesy of Maine Marine Patrol

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • July 5, 2018 10:21 am

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents have been questioning Canadian fishermen in disputed territorial waters around Machias Island about possible illegal immigration, according to Canadian media reports.

The CBC reported Wednesday that U.S. officials have approached at least two boats, possibly more, in the disputed area over the past couple of weeks. Machias Seal Island, a small low-lying island with a lighthouse manned and maintained by the Canadian government, lies about 12 miles southwest of the Canadian island of Grand Manan and 12 miles southeast of the Maine village of Cutler.

The report indicated that CBP officials released a statement late Wednesday, saying that border agents had been in the vicinity of the island to “enforce immigration laws and other violations of federal law.” CBC added that the U.S. agency said it was not looking into any possible fishing or boating violations, which is the responsibility of the U.S. Coast Guard.

A message left Thursday morning by the Bangor Daily News with a regional CBP spokesperson was not returned.

The patrols are part of recent increased enforcement actions nationwide by the U.S. agency, including a checkpoint last month along Interstate 95 north of Bangor. U.S. law allows such immigration enforcement actions to be conducted anywhere within 100 miles of the border.

Laurence Cook, chairman of the Grand Manan Fishermen’s Association wrote on Facebook that the U.S. officials claimed they were “looking for illegal immigrants” in the vicinity of Machias Seal Island, according to the CBC report.

Global Affairs Canada, the equivalent of the State Department in the U.S., told the CBC that it has confirmed at least two incidents in which Customs and Border Patrol agents had questioned Canadian fishermen off the island.

“Canada’s sovereignty over the Machias Seal Island and the surrounding waters is long-standing and has a strong foundation in international law,” Global Affairs spokeswoman Elizabeth Reid told the CBC in an email. “Until the matter of the boundary is resolved, we will continue to take practical steps with the U.S. to ensure that the area is well managed.”

The island’s nationality has been disputed for roughly 200 years, as a series of treaties between the U.S. and the United Kingdom, which ruled over Canadian lands before they gained independence in 1867, never addressed which country it belong to. Canada has maintained a consistent presence on the island since its founding, inheriting a lighthouse that was built there in 1832.

In recent decades, the main thrust of the dispute has been over fishing rights surrounding the island. Both lobstermen from Washington County in Maine and from New Brunswick set traps around the island, which has led to minor gear conflicts between the two groups.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.