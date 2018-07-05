State police investigate China bank robbery

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Natalie Williams • July 5, 2018 8:40 pm

Updated: July 5, 2018 9:45 pm

CHINA, Maine — Maine State Police responded to a reported bank robbery Thursday at the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust in the town of China. Troopers from Troop C and D along with Game Wardens and Forest Rangers responded.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’3” with a slim build. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed, and no one was injured, according to police.

Troopers have several leads and are following up on them. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact Niles Krech at 624-7076.

