Mid-Maine
July 06, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Paul LePage | Boothbay Shark | Border Patrol
Mid-Maine

State police investigate China bank robbery

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Courtesy of Maine State Police
Police are searching for a man who robbed the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust in China.
By Natalie Williams
Updated:

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Courtesy of Maine State Police
Police are searching for a man who robbed the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust in China.

CHINA, Maine — Maine State Police responded to a reported bank robbery Thursday at the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust in the town of China. Troopers from Troop C and D along with Game Wardens and Forest Rangers responded.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’3” with a slim build. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed, and no one was injured, according to police.

Troopers have several leads and are following up on them. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact Niles Krech at 624-7076.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like