Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — The causeway in Naples is back open after a motorcyclist was crushed in between two pickup trucks.
Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle has serious traumatic head injuries and was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center.
Officials said a truck had stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the road, the motorcycle stopped behind the pickup, then a second pickup truck didn’t stop in time and pinned the motorcycle between the trucks.
