Eight people escape flaming boat on Fourth of July

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 5, 2018 10:21 am

Eight people who went tubing on the Fourth of July on Hartland’s Morrill Pond made it safely to shore when their boat burst into flames, authorities said.

Christopher Gibson, 43, of Acworth, Georgia, was towing his son and his son’s friend on a tube behind his 18-foot, 1997 Rinker speed boat when the motor’s engine caught fire, according to Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden’s Service. Five other passengers were aboard the boat when the flames broke out.

Gibson and his passengers — all of whom were under the age of 16 — escaped the burning vessel before game wardens arrived to assist in the rescue, MacDonald said. Other boaters and members of the Hartland Fire Department helped the group return safely to land, he said.

Wardens have not yet determined the cause of the fire, which destroyed the boat. Authorities believe the flames started inside the engine compartment, MacDonald said.

