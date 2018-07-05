Customs and Border Patrol in talks to build new facility in Old Town

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • July 5, 2018 1:00 am

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is in early talks with Old Town officials about relocating its air and marine division from Houlton to the city’s airport.

The federal agency has propositioned the city to potentially house its Air and Marine Operations Unit, which is currently based in Houlton with the rest of CBP operations, but negotiations are in the preliminary stages, Airport Manager Lance Farrar said.

Old Town has proposed a 15-year lease at $5,500 a month. In exchange, the city would foot the bill and build CBP a 70-foot by 70-foot hangar and a command center. Construction of the new facility would cost about $1.3 million, City Manager Bill Mayo said. Once a contract is finalized, CBP will return to the city council to discuss funding options and for approval, likely sometime in July.

“As we understand the project, CBP intends to relocate their operations to a centralized airport in Maine,” according to the June 21 Finance Committee meeting agenda. “We feel strongly that DeWitt Field, Old Town Municipal Airport meets the needs of CBP for numerous reasons.”

John Priddy, director of Northern Border Operations for CBP, said Tuesday the federal agency has long been considering moving its aviation division away from the Canadian border, enhancing its accessibility to Maine’s western and southern borders. The greater Bangor area is its sought-after location, though Old Town is not yet a done deal. The CBP’s sector headquarters would remain in Houlton, he said.

“By centrally locating it, it permits a bit better access to the border in the Rangeley area and to investigative agencies down into southern Maine, even down to Boston,” Priddy said.

Old Town responded to CBP after the agency began soliciting offers in April, Farrar said. Department of Homeland Security Contracting Officer Monica Hughes wrote in a March listing that the CBP and the Air and Marine Operations were looking for a new aircraft hangar and were considering the Bangor International Airport and the adjacent Air National Guard base, DeWitt Field, or Hancock International Airport in Bar Harbor as possible locations. Old Town was the only municipality to submit a bid, according to officials from other municipalities of interest.

The proposal requires a 7,300-square-foot facility, according to the listing. In addition to the hangar and office space, it would include an exercise room, locker rooms, and weapons and ammunition storage, according to an April 10 email Hughes sent to the city’s economic development director.

The U.S. Border Patrol was established in Maine in the early 1920s. Today, the Houlton Border Patrol Sector operates stations in Calais, Fort Fairfield, Jackman, Rangeley, Van Buren and its headquarters in Houlton, according to its website.

Since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, “there was a large Congressional push to staff the borders,” Priddy said. “We’ve staffed these northern border branches pretty heavily, and over the last several years, we just have not utilized them, or more accurately, the need has been on the southern border for those resources.”

Consequently, CBP aviation staff in Maine has been pruned in recent years. Relocating the division further south will allow the remaining handful of employees to better work with other local, state, tribal and federal agencies, Priddy said.

Securing the federal agency as a long-term tenant at the Old Town airport would be a big deal, Farrar said.

“It brings another employer to the city, for one. We would grow with them,” he said. “A 15-year contract is likely just a start.”

