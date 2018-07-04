Portland sets July 4th record with 92-degree temp

According to the National Weather Service’s Gray office, the city of Portland reached a new high temperature for the Fourth of July as the thermometer at the Portland International Jetport hit 92 degrees around noontime.

Looks like we have broken and set a new high temperature for Portland today as we reached 92 degrees at the Jetport during the last hour.

Here are current temperatures in our region. Note that Portland is back to 91 degrees. pic.twitter.com/Zxr1YL4UiQ

— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 4, 2018