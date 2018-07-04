Weather
July 05, 2018
Portland sets July 4th record with 92-degree temp

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Jason Michaud stays hydrated while sunning himself in Portland's Monument Square on Monday. The National Weather Service's Gray office announced Wednesday Portland broke a July 4th record with temperatures that reached 92 degrees.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
According to the National Weather Service’s Gray office, the city of Portland reached a new high temperature for the Fourth of July as the thermometer at the Portland International Jetport hit 92 degrees around noontime.

