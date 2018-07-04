Service members spend July 4th in Maine on the way home from deployment

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Daniel McCarthy, CBS 13 • July 4, 2018 11:34 pm

Updated: July 4, 2018 11:35 pm

More than a hundred armed service men and women spent the night in Portland for Independence Day.

Members of the Missouri Air National Guard just finished their deployment in Kuwait. They are making a pit stop in Portland before returning to families on July 5th.

Mac Air in Portland worked with local hotels to cover arrangements for the military members tonight, providing refreshments once the service members hit the tarmac.

The group flies to Saint Joseph, Missouri, on Thursday morning.

