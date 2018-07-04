Portland man shot during Oxford Street altercation dies

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 4, 2018 3:05 pm

Updated: July 4, 2018 3:25 pm

A Portland man who was listed in critical condition after being shot a week ago died Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Jack Wilson, 45, died as a result of trauma from the gunshot, the state medical examiner determined, and his death has been ruled a homicide, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said. An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning, he said.

Wilson was shot on June 26 during a late night altercation on Oxford Street, near Elm Street, according to Portland police. A nearby Portland police officer who saw the altercation ran to the area after hearing gunfire and rendered aid to Wilson, who was taken to Maine Medical Center, police have said.

Martin said a decision to pursue charges will be made by the Maine attorney general’s office, which has assisted with the investigation along with the Cumberland County district attorney’s office.

Martin said last week that all parties in the altercation have been identified, but on Wednesday, he did not release any information about the alleged shooter.

Portland police continue to interview witnesses, and Martin said Wednesday anyone who has any information regarding the shooting should contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

