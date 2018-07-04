Maine motorcyclist crashes, spends night in woods before being found, cops say

Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriffs Office | Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriffs Office Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriffs Office | Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriffs Office

By Aislinn Sarnacki , BDN Staff • July 4, 2018 4:56 pm

An injured motorcyclist survived a night in the woods after crashing on Tuesday night in Anson, according to deputies there. He was allegedly found Wednesday morning by a local couple out for their morning walk.

The motorcyclist, David Gorey, 52, of Anson, missed a curve on Pease Hill Road between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, then crossed nearby Dinsmore Road and crashed into the woods. He laid in the woods all night until the couple heard him yelling for help at about 7 a.m. the next day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gorey was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was then taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office reported. He allegedly told first responders that he had no sense of feeling from his chest down.

The crash remains under investigation.

