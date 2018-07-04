Hammond Lumber to close its Bristol lumberyard, store

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

Hammond Lumber Co. will soon close its Bristol lumberyard and store and move the Bristol employees to its Damariscotta location.

The Bristol location should close within one to two weeks, according to Hammond Lumber Director of Personnel Rod Wiles.

The Bristol store is at the corner of Bristol and Harrington roads in the village of Pemaquid Falls.

The location has three employees. Wiles said the company decided to close the location because it was “limited as to what we could do there.”

The company believes it can serve customers better at the Damariscotta location because of its larger size. The Damariscotta store will be remodeled to have a millwork showroom, Wiles said.

All the merchandise from the Bristol location will go to the company’s Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta locations, said Steve “Al” Feather, a manager at Hammond Lumber.

The company’s plans for the Pemaquid Falls property, which includes several buildings on both sides of Bristol Road, as well as frontage on the Pemaquid River, were not immediately available.

Hammond Lumber is a third-generation family-owned company established in 1953.

The company announced the news about the Bristol store at the same time that it announced its acquisition of Ellsworth Builders Supply Inc. and its 10 stores. According to a company press release, the acquisition gives Hammond a total of 21 stores. It is the largest lumber and building materials company in the state.

Hammond Lumber’s Wilton store will also close, and its four employees will move to the Farmington location.

Belgrade-based Hammond Lumber acquired its three Lincoln County locations from New England Building Materials LLC in 2011.

Lavalley Lumber Co. had acquired the stores from Poole Brothers in 2005. Lavalley later changed its name to New England Building Materials LLC.

