Business
July 05, 2018
Business Latest News | Poll Questions | CMP | Kevin Spacey | Fourth of July
Business

Company launches helicopter tours of Portland

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald
Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald
Bruce Cultrera, the president, chief executive officer and founder of New Hampshire-based Seacoast Helicopters, said his company will offer helicopter tours of Portland.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — A New Hampshire-based helicopter service has begun its expansion into Portland, Maine.

Seacoast Helicopters began service to Portland this week, offering tours of the city’s historic downtown, Casco Bay islands, and lighthouses around Portland.

Bruce Cultrera, president and CEO, said the service is starting with one helicopter at the Portland International Jetport. More helicopters will be brought in, if needed.

The service started with a single pilot and a single helicopter at the Pease International Tradeport, but now has six helicopters and nine pilots.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like