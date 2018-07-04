6 Maine communities whose fireworks shows really stand out

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 4, 2018 5:56 am

There is no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations to attend, with Maine towns and cities rolling out the red, white and blue to mark our nation’s birthday. But as the day-long affair draws to a close and the barbecue settles, you’ll want to find an ideal spot to rollout a blanket to oh and ah over a brilliant pyrotechnic display.

If you’re looking for last minute ideas to mark this Independence Day, here are six towns and cities that throw a heck of bash and send the day off in style.

Tiny Eastport is known for more than the deepest port on the East Coast. It also throws an Independence Day bash like no other, boasting the largest Fourth of July festival in Maine.

The party started on Saturday, but don’t fret if you can only make it for Wednesday’s festivities. Parades, blueberry pie eating contests, live music and more are on the slate. And it all concludes with its famous fireworks display at dusk.

Tens of thousands have flocked to Maine’s largest city for the last eight years to mark the birth of our nation. Despite concerns that Portland’s budget woes would sink the annual fireworks display, city councilors included funding for the birthday celebration in the final budget.

Set yourself up on Munjoy Hill in Portland’s Eastern Promenade Park for its world-class Stars and Stripes Spectacular fireworks display.

The Queen City’s annual pyrotechnic display is an eastern Maine tradition. Gather along the banks of the Penobscot River for the 9:30 p.m. show. Of course, don’t miss another eastern Maine tradition with Bangor’s Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m., starting on Wilson Street in Brewer and ending on Exchange Street in Bangor.

You can also head down to the midcoast for the city of Bath’s annual summer celebration, Bath Heritage Days. The five-day-long festival has something for everyone, from road races, to a carnival, to food and more.

To top it off is the Independence Day fireworks display over the Kennebec River at 9:15 p.m..

If you want to blend patriotism with scenic natural beauty, look no further than Bar Harbor. You’ll likely have plenty of company if you go; Bar Harbor’s Fourth of July festivities have been nationally recognized by the Today Show and even National Geographic magazine as one of the most notable in the country.

So why not head down to MDI to watch fireworks light up Frenchman Bay.

There’s more to Maine than the coast, and the folks on the shore of Moosehead Lake have an Independence Day bash the whole family can enjoy. The towns of Greenville and Rockwood have a whole slate of events to mark the birth of our nation, from a “lucky duck” race in Rockwood to a cardboard boat race in Greenville.

To send the day off in style, they will light up the North Woods with spectacular pyrotechnic displays on the shore of Moosehead Lake.

