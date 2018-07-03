Highway traffic expected to be heavier than usual for holiday

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 3, 2018 9:38 am

Tuesday is a big travel day as thousands of people pack up and hit the road ahead of the Fourth of July.

While nearly 700,000 travelers are expected on the Maine Turnpike this weekend, they’re anticipating more to hit the road Tuesday for this year’s mid-week Fourth of July celebration.

The heaviest traffic will likely be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Northern New England AAA says this Independence Day week should be one for the record books. They’re projecting almost 2.5 million New Englanders to travel this holiday.

The MTA says starting Tuesday they’ll be suspending all lane closure construction to help travel. That will last until Thursday.

From January to June, the turnpike has seen a 3.65 percent growth in traffic compared to last year during the same period.

The MTA is urging travelers to be aware of peak times but most importantly to drive safely.

