Debate heats up over whether more Maine stores should allow dogs

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Jon Chrisos, CBS 13 • July 3, 2018 3:56 pm

Updated: July 3, 2018 4:23 pm

During this hot and humid stretch, animal advocates are reminding the public to not leave pets in the car.

But that can create a challenge when you need to stop at the store.

While more Maine businesses are becoming pet-friendly, others are cracking down.

Brooke Lyondame says she’d to bring her dogs with her everywhere she goes.

“If Maya and Ginger were small enough I could probably just say ‘hop in my purse, we’re going,'” she said.

But recently she and her family say they’ve been stopped when trying to bring the dogs when they go shopping.

“They told me no dogs allowed unless she’s a service dog. They’re my daughters, I’d like to take them wherever I can bring my own kids and treat them as my family,” Sean Dandrea said.

That’s a problem for people like Gina Philippon. She says she sees more stores allowing in pets.

“Particularly disturbing was the first time I saw one in a supermarket. Not only do I find it unsanitary, disgusting, but personally I happen to be very sensitive to dog and cat dander. I’m very allergic,” she said.

On top of that, in her family, there’s a fear of dogs.

“I have a 90-year-old family member who has an absolute paralyzing fear of dogs and my fear would be she would come face to face with one in her favorite store,” Philippon said.

CBS 13’s I-Team called more than a dozen stores to ask about their policies.

We found a range of policies.

Stores where dogs are allowed:

— Lowes

— Home Depot, Windham (Home Depot stores allow store managers to set local policy on pets)

— Urban Outfitters

— Anthropologie

— Cabela’s

— LL Bean Outlet

— Outdoor areas of many restaurants

— Pet Quarters

— Petco

Stores where dogs are not allowed:

— Maine Mall (or any stores that are part of the mall)

— Home Depot, Biddeford

— Marshalls

— T.J. Maxx

— L.L. Bean flagship store (Freeport) — there’s a cafe that serves food

— Goodwill

— Shaw’s

— Hannaford

— Whole Foods

— Trader Joe’s

— Inside restaurants

According to Maine law, it’s illegal “for any person to bring an animal into a store where food is sold for human consumption or into a restaurant where food is prepared and served on the premises.”

“It’s really sad when the pets can’t go shopping with you,” said Dustin Poirier, manager at Pet Quarters in Scarborough, where pets are welcome.

If you’re considering making your business pet friendly, even animal advocates say pet friendly policies can present some challenges.

“Maybe your co-worker might be scared of dogs or really allergic. Something else to consider, dogs do like to get into wires and chew on wires,” said Rena Lafaille, ASPCA.

Laws and policies pertaining to service animals are entirely different. Under state and federal laws, people with disabilities have the right to bring their trained dog into restaurants, hotels, and stores.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.