City neighborhood on edge after 3 shootings in 5 days

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 3, 2018 9:05 am

Portland police are investigating two separate incidents in the past week in which three people have been shot.

Some people who live in the area say the violence is getting out of hand.

At this time, police have not made any arrests in connection with any of the shootings.

They say these were isolated incidents and do not believe the public is at risk. In another incident that took place on June 21 near the Preble Street Resource Center, 46-year-old George Merrill was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old homeless man, who was hospitalized with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said one local resident, Deborah Frothingham. “I think the city needs to start paying attention to the [homeless shelter nearby], and the things that are going on, and make arrests.”

Another resident, Joe Smith, told CBS 13 he’s only been in the city two months, and he’s already nervous.

“Seeing that [violence] and having to walk the streets alone during the day and not knowing who is really around now [is scary],” he said. “This is not a good look for Portland. At all.”

Longtime resident Harold Turcotte said Portland is “really a wonderful place to be,” but the recent crimes are unsettling.

“Three shootings in five days? What’s going on here? It’s wrong. It’s all wrong,” Turcotte said. “The problem is, the violence is growing and growing and growing. It’s gotten out of hand.”

The most recent shooting happened along Cumberland Avenue and Mayo Street.

Sunday, several police and K-9 units lined the streets for several hours after police say an 18-year-old Portland woman was found shot inside of a Jeep along Cumberland Avenue.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to police arriving at Cumberland Avenue, they say a man, who they believe was with the woman who was shot, fled the scene and was found along Marginal Way with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also transported to Maine Medical Center.

Five days ago, a few blocks away on Oxford Street a 45-year-old Portland man was shot in the stomach and transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He’s reportedly in stable, but critical condition.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.