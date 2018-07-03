Former NH guidance counselor expected to plead guilty to sex assault of student

Portsmouth Herald photo courtesy of Exeter Police Department Portsmouth Herald photo courtesy of Exeter Police Department

By Alex LaCasse, Portsmouth Herald • July 3, 2018 4:56 pm

BRENTWOOD, New Hampshire — A former Exeter High School guidance counselor accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student is expected to plead guilty to multiple charges next week.

Kristie Torbick, 37, of Lee, is scheduled to plead guilty to four counts of felonious sexual assault July 9 in Rockingham Superior Court. The charges stem from multiple alleged assaults of a 14-year-old Exeter High School student that allegedly occurred in Exeter, Epping and Lee between December 2016 and January 2017.

Assistant County Attorney Melissa Fales said she will request a superior court judge to impose a 5- to 10-year prison sentence on Torbick.

Torbick was indicted last year on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, four counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault. The charges allege Torbick engaged in “sexual penetration” with the 14-year-old on Dec. 30, 2016, as well as other various sexual acts that occurred in Exeter and Epping. The case out of Lee alleges similar acts occurred between Jan. 1-5 “when Torbick provided therapy (to the victim).”

Fales said she expects Torbick to begin her sentence immediately following the entry of her guilty plea.

“The remaining charges will be dismissed in exchange for her entering her guilty plea,” Fales said.

The Lee sexual assault charges were originally brought forth by the Strafford County Attorney’s office but Fales said Torbick agreed to have the case consolidated at Rockingham Superior Court in October last year.

Torbick surrendered herself to Exeter police Feb. 10 and she is no longer employed by SAU 16.

Prior to coming to EHS, Torbick worked for the Bedford School District for five years and departed on good terms at the end of the 2016 school year.

