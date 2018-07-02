Hot, humid air spurs heat warnings across Maine

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 9:11 am

Updated: July 2, 2018 10:29 am

Heat and hazardous weather advisories have been posted across the state as Maine braces for a week of sweltering humidity and warm air.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday for northwestern Maine, including northern Piscataquis and Somerset counties and the Allagash region in western Aroostook County.

The heat advisory has been extended to 7 p.m. in the southern areas of the state, including Oxford and Franklin counties, central Somerset County, and interior York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the low 90s, but the air will feel closer to 95 degrees. The combination of heat and humidity increases the risk for heat stress for those performing strenuous activity outside, the weather service wrote.

The service warns against spending long periods under the sun and advises that people drink lots of fluids, check in on neighbors and the elderly, and seek out places with air conditioning.

If anyone appears to be suffering from heat stroke, which occurs when a person’s body temperature rises above 104 degrees, call 911 and move to a cooler location, the service wrote.

In addition to Monday’s heat advisory, a more general hazardous weather advisory is in place for most of the state — including Penobscot County and Down East — for a heat wave that is expected to last throughout the holiday week.

Temperatures in the 90s are predicted to last throughout the week but could reach 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

