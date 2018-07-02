Basketball
July 02, 2018
Rondo joining LeBron, others with LA Lakers

Mark J. Terrill | AP
New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Rondo is reportedly headed to Los Angeles for a year-long contract with the Lakers.
Rajon Rondo is teaming up with LeBron James.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Rondo has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Rondo will make $9 million.

James and Rondo have gone head-to-head 54 times in their NBA careers, 25 of those coming in the playoffs — the last of those matchups in 2012, when James and the Miami Heat rallied from a 3-2 deficit to beat Rondo and the Boston Celtics on the way to the NBA title.

The Lakers become Rondo’s sixth team. He averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists for New Orleans last season.

