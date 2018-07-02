State
July 02, 2018
State

Maine shelters suggest microchipping to avoid losing pets scared off by July 4th fireworks

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Chelsea Cyr gives her yellow lab, Porter a drink of water during the 24th annual Paws on Parade event at the Bangor Waterfront in this BDN file photo. The Bangor Humane Society is among the Maine shelters recommending people microchip their pets ahead of the July 4th holiday, when fireworks displays can often scare animals.
By CBS 13

The Bangor Humane Society says they see a spike in the number of animals coming in this time of year because the fireworks might scare pets and cause them to run away.

The Bangor Humane Society is teaming up with the Loyal Biscuit Co. in Brewer to insert microchips into dogs and cats.

The microchips are inserted right between the animal’s shoulder blades. The entire process takes about five minutes.

If you want to get your pet microchipped, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has a $20 per-pet special happening right now. The deal lasts until Tuesday.

You can also get your pet microchipped at the Bangor Humane Society for $25, according to WVII.

