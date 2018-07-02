State
July 02, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Bonds | Story Walk | Cafe Miranda
State

Maine gas prices stay lower than the national average as travelers plan for July 4th

Jen Lynds | BDN
Jen Lynds | BDN
Drivers pass a sign for a gas station in Houlton in this BDN file photo. The average gas price across Maine leading to the week of the July 4th holiday is $2.83 per gallon, a penny less than the national average, but higher than in neighboring New Hampshire, according to GasBuddy.
The Associated Press

Gas prices have stayed about the same in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets in Maine found that average retail gasoline prices in the state have remain unchanged in the past week at an average of $2.83 per gallon. Prices in New Hampshire have decreased 1.6 cents per gallon to an average of $2.80. In Vermont, prices went up less than a penny per gallon to an average price of $2.90.

The national average is $2.84 per gallon. It’s dropped 10.7 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like