Air quality alert issued ahead of hot, sticky Tuesday

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 4:26 pm

Updated: July 2, 2018 5:17 pm

An air quality alert has been issued in advance of a scorching Tuesday forecast that could see elevated ozone levels along the Maine coast.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection warns that an expected increase in the concentration of ozone levels along the coast Tuesday will put people at risk, especially those who already are sensitive to air pollutants.

“At elevated ozone levels, children, healthy adults who exert themselves and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation,” the DEP wrote. “When this happens, individuals may notice a shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation and/or experience an uncomfortable sensation in their chest.”

The agency advised people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity Tuesday, especially during the afternoon.

The elevated ozone levels are expected to arrive during a three-day heat wave that rolled into Maine Monday afternoon, and is expected to push the state into the upper 90s through the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday. Tuesday is expected to feel as hot as 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

