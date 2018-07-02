Portland
July 02, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Bonds | Story Walk | Cafe Miranda
Portland

Two people wounded by gunfire in Portland, police say

WGME | BDN
WGME | BDN
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds they suffered in Portland on Sunday afternoon.
By Kaylie Reese, BDN Staff
Updated:

Residents of a Portland neighborhood called police around 4 p.m. Sunday to alert them about hearing gunshots. Police found a woman in a vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound, according to Portland police.

The 18-year-old Portland woman was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man allegedly fled the scene in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Mayo Street, but officers soon found him along Marginal Way. The man also suffered a gunshot wound with injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Portland police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like