Two people wounded by gunfire in Portland, police say

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 6:27 am

Updated: July 2, 2018 6:29 am

Residents of a Portland neighborhood called police around 4 p.m. Sunday to alert them about hearing gunshots. Police found a woman in a vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound, according to Portland police.

The 18-year-old Portland woman was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man allegedly fled the scene in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Mayo Street, but officers soon found him along Marginal Way. The man also suffered a gunshot wound with injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Portland police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

