Former Maine state trooper reaches plea agreement on drug charges

Cumberland County Jail | BDN

The Associated Press • July 2, 2018 6:50 am

A retired state trooper who’s charged with selling cocaine and fentanyl is due in court.

Jeffrey Linscott of Buxton reached a plea deal in which he could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison on Monday in Superior Court in Portland.

Linscott was arrested in December after selling drugs to an informant.

He’s charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of fentanyl. Fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid that’s responsible for hundreds of overdose deaths in Maine.

His attorney said the plea deal calls for a four-year sentence with much of it suspended.

Linscott retired as a state trooper in November 2010 after 22 years on the job.

