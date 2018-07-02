Firework that went astray sets lobster boat on fire

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Clifford, Lincoln County Maine • July 2, 2018 8:41 am

A 30-foot wooden lobster boat was engulfed in flames after a firework went astray at 18 Town Landing Road in Bremen late Saturday, June 30.

The property owner was setting of fireworks when “one or two of them went astray” and hit the boat, Bremen Fire Chief Don Leeman said. The boat, which the property owner described as a project, was on shore and no one was in it at the time.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the Bremen Fire Department at 11:20 p.m.

The fire destroyed the boat, but the house on the property was not damaged and no one was hurt, Leeman said.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 12:30 a.m., Leeman said.

In addition to the Bremen Fire Department, tankers from the Bristol and Damariscotta fire departments responded to the scene.

