Skowhegan teen in critical condition after being shot in head with pellet gun

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 3:07 pm

Updated: July 2, 2018 3:13 pm

A Skowhegan 19-year-old is in critical condition after his friend shot him in the forehead with a pellet gun Sunday, police said.

Skowhegan police detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, which occurred around noon July 1. William McCarty, 20, pulled the trigger on the pellet gun, with the pellet striking Charles Quimby, piercing his skull and entering his brain, said police Chief David Bucknam.

“As of 30 minutes ago, he was still in critical condition,” said Bucknam, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting occurred at 44 Joyce St., where both men live, according to the chief, who was unsure who called 911 on Sunday afternoon.

No charges have been brought as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and monitor Quimby’s condition, said Bucknam.

