Raymond fire captain killed in motorcycle crash laid to rest

Courtesy of Raymond Fire & Rescue Courtesy of Raymond Fire & Rescue

By CBS 13 • July 2, 2018 3:38 pm

RAYMOND, Maine — The funeral for the Raymond fire captain, who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week, was held Monday.

Family, firefighters, and community members gathered at Jordan Small Middle School for the funeral Captain David Mains.

Captain Mains’ casket was placed on top of a fire truck and escorted from the Hall Funeral Home in Casco to the middle school in Raymond.

Captain Mains was escorted by the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club, which was the group he was riding with in Massachusetts last week when he was killed.

Police say the 48-year-old was killed on I-495 in Massachusetts last Monday after the motorcycle he was driving with collided with a car in front of it.

He and his wife were driving back from the Fire and Iron National Ride in West Virginia.

Mains’ wife was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash but was released last week.

On Friday, a procession also organized by the Fire and Iron motorcycle club brought his body from Massachusetts back to Maine. Dozens of firefighters lined the highway to show support for Captain Mains.

Mains was a captain with Raymond Fire & Rescue and worked as an architect in Portland.

He leaves behind his wife and four children.

Governor Paul LePage has orders all state flags in Raymond to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Captain Mains.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.