Exploding pumphouse rattles south Brewer neighborhood

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 11:38 am

A loud “boom” rumbled through a Brewer neighborhood Saturday, when part of a sewer pump house mysteriously exploded, city officials said.

Sewer district officials are still trying to determine what caused the explosion in the pump house near South Brewer Drive, which caused severe damage to the equipment that pumps raw sewage from a collection site to the wastewater treatment plant, environmental department director Ken Locke said. None of the city’s other 13 pump houses were affected, he said.

The apparent malfunction occurred around noon, destroying the electric control panels and some of the exterior fiberglass housing around the pump, Locke said. Sewer workers were able to get the pump back up and running by 4 p.m., he said, but the district needs to run it manually until workers can fix the onsite controls.

The eruption caused a loud boom that echoed through the wooded neighborhood, nearby South Main Street and the Penobscot River. “Our treatment plant operator heard the explosion from several hundred feet away,” Locke said.

Police are not investigating the explosion as intentional, police Chief Jason Moffitt said.

Locke is unsure how much repairs will cost, but electricians will spend the beginning of the week figuring out what needs to be replaced and whether the explosion affected any of the area piping, he said.

