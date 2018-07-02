Presque Isle celebrates new airline’s first take off

Anthony Brino | Star-Herald Anthony Brino | Star-Herald

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 12:22 pm

United Airlines made its inaugural departure from the newly renamed Presque Isle International Airport Monday morning, starting a new service that Presque Isle leaders hope will bring opportunities for Aroostook County residents and businesses.

“There’s a lot of people who worked really hard in order to make this happen,” Wardwell said at a press conference after the morning take off. “This has big economic benefits associated with it. We have a unique opportunity and a door has been opened.”United’s 50-seat jet arrived for the first time Sunday night on an incoming flight from Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, with 37 passengers, said airport director Scott Wardwell. On Monday, 26 passengers were on the first departing flight at 6 a.m. as a crowd of spectators looked on.

United’s service from Presque Isle under the federal Essential Air Service program marks the first time since 1978 that the Presque Isle airport has had jet service. From 2012 to this year, the airport was served by PenAir’s service to Boston via a 33-seat twin-engine turboprop plane.