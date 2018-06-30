Holiday heat wave predicted to hit Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • June 30, 2018 2:40 pm

A large swath of Maine could be in for a heat wave during the Fourth of July holiday week, according to the National Weather Service.

A hot, humid air mass is expected roll into Maine early next week, likely bringing 90-degree temperatures, especially to inland parts of the state. Temperatures have to exceed 90 degrees for at least three consecutive days to count as a heat wave.

In some areas it could feel as hot as 95-100 degrees Monday and Tuesday, prompting a hazardous weather outlook in Maine’s interior, according to the weather service.

Forecasters say it will be warm and muggy along the Maine coast, but still cooler than communities farther inland.

Parts of New Hampshire are under heat advisories Sunday and Monday. Some parts of Southern New England are under excessive heat warnings, meaning the heat index could surpass 105 degrees for several hours during the day.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.