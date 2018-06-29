Former UMaine assistant coach scores new job

Steve McLaughlin | BDN Steve McLaughlin | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 29, 2018 3:18 pm

Former University of Maine assistant men’s basketball coach Tyler Schlegel has landed a new job in a similar capacity at Division III Bridgewater (Virginia) College.

Schlegel spent the past three years on the staff of former UMaine head coach Bob Walsh, first as the director of basketball operations and recruiting coordinator, and then for the past two years as an assistant coach with the Black Bears.

Before arriving at UMaine, Schlegel was an assistant with two NCAA Division III programs, the University of Mary Washington and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

“Tyler’s teams won a lot of games during his previous stints as a Division III assistant, and his time on the Division I level has added to the depth of his experiences and skill set,” Bridgewater coach Shawn Postiglione said in a press release. “Tyler is a hard worker who embodies our values and culture. I am excited to have him join our staff.”

Bridgewater College, a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, finished the 2017-18 season with a 14-12 record overall, 8-8 in conference play.

UM grad Allison returning to Japanese pro team

Former University of Maine men’s basketball player Mike Allison has signed to play professionally in Japan for the second straight year.

Allison, a 2013 UMaine graduate, will return to the Gifu Swoops for the team’s inaugural season in the Japanese B3 League.

The 6-8 forward also played last season for Gifu in helping that team earn its promotion to the Japanese B3 League.

Allison previously spent three years playing in his native Canada with the Island Storm, Niagara River Lions and Mississauga Power of the National Basketball League of Canada.

Allison debuted professionally during the 2013-14 season with the Durham Wildcats of the British Basketball League and led that league with 2.3 blocked shots per game.

Allison finished his UMaine career ranked fourth all-time in blocked shots (134) and 23rd in rebounds (516). The Hamilton, Ontario, native was named to the America East All-Defensive Team twice after leading the conference in blocks in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

