June 29, 2018 7:37 pm

Updated: June 30, 2018 9:42 am

MILLINOCKET, Maine — C.J. Jewett hit a pair of doubles and Kayson Wildman tripled and singled to lead the Broncos to a 17-2 victory over Millinocket in an 11-12-year-old Little League All-Star game on Friday night.

T.J. Llerena picked up the win.

Braydon Campbell, Aiden Jamieson and Nick Powers all had singles for Millinocket.